Luke Kornet News: Starting Monday

Kornet is in the Celtics' starting five for Monday's game against the Heat, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Kornet will make his third start of the 2024-25 campaign Monday due to the absences of Kristaps Porzingis (rest) and Al Horford (rest/toe), which means Neemias Queta should see increased minutes off the bench. In his last start, Kornet logged 19 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes against the Hornets on Nov. 2.