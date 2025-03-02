Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Kornet will start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Jrue Holiday (finger) sidelined, Boston will start Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Kornet. In seven starts this season, Kornet has averaged 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29.1 minutes per game.

Luke Kornet
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now