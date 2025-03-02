Luke Kornet News: Starting Sunday

Kornet will start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Jrue Holiday (finger) sidelined, Boston will start Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Kornet. In seven starts this season, Kornet has averaged 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29.1 minutes per game.