Luke Kornet News: Starting Thursday

Kornet will start Thursday versus the Nuggets.

Kornet is getting the start with Victor Wembanyama (ankle) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie. As a starter this season, Kornet has posted averages of 8.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest.