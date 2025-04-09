Fantasy Basketball
Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Kornet is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Magic on Wednesday, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Kornet will make his 15th start of the season (and eighth since the beginning of March) due to Al Horford (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (rest) both being ruled out for Wednesday's contest. Kornet has averaged11.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 22.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.

