Luke Kornet News: Starting Wednesday

Kornet is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Magic on Wednesday, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Kornet will make his 15th start of the season (and eighth since the beginning of March) due to Al Horford (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (rest) both being ruled out for Wednesday's contest. Kornet has averaged11.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 22.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.