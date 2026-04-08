Luke Kornet News: Starting Wednesday
Kornet is in the Spurs' starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Kornet will make his 25th start of the season Wednesday due to the absence of Victor Wembanyama (ribs). Kornet's last start took place this past Thursday against the Clippers, when he played 25 minutes and finished with eight points, six rebounds and five assists in a 118-99 win.
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