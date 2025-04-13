Fantasy Basketball
Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Strong in paint in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Kornet closed with 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 win over the Hornets.

Kornet did a little bit of everything in the starting lineup in Sunday's regular-season finale, leading all Celtics in blocks while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and finishing as one of four players with a double-digit scoring mark. Kornet has tallied four or more blocks in three outings this season, posting at least 10 points and eight boards on six occasions.

