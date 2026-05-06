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Luke Kornet News: Tallies three blocks, two steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 11:59pm

Kornet logged four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 133-95 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Kornet provided the Spurs with a strong defensive presence, recording a postseason-high five combined steals and blocks. He continues to serve as the primary backup behind Victor Wembanyama, a role that typically results in limited minutes and production. Thus far in the playoffs, he has scored in double digits on three occasions, all of which came in the first three games against the Trail Blazers.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
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