Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Will be available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Kornet (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Kornet will return to action after a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He's started two of his nine appearances this season but will likely come off the bench Sunday, as Jaylen Brown (hip) is cleared to make his return from a four-game absence. Kornet has averaged 15.7 minutes per game across seven appearances as a reserve this season.

Luke Kornet
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now