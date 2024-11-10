Luke Kornet News: Will be available Sunday

Kornet (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Kornet will return to action after a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He's started two of his nine appearances this season but will likely come off the bench Sunday, as Jaylen Brown (hip) is cleared to make his return from a four-game absence. Kornet has averaged 15.7 minutes per game across seven appearances as a reserve this season.