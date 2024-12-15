Luke Travers Injury: Misses G League game with ankle injury

Travers didn't play in Saturday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 116-94 win over the Wisconsin Herd due to an ankle injury.

Travers logged a full workload Friday in the Charge's 141-131 win over the Herd, so his absence for the second leg of the back-to-back set may have been for maintenance-related reasons more than anything. The rookie out of Australia is on a two-way deal with the Cavaliers but is expected to see the majority of his playing time in the G League this season, when healthy.