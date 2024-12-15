Fantasy Basketball
Luke Travers

Luke Travers Injury: Picks up ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Travers didn't play in Saturday's game against the G League Wisconsin Herd due to an ankle injury.

Travers logged a full workload in his previous appearance Friday against the Herd, so he may have picked up the injury at some point during the matchup and elected to play through it before being ruled out for Saturday's clash. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.

Luke Travers
Cleveland Cavaliers

