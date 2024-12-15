Luke Travers Injury: Picks up ankle injury
Travers didn't play in Saturday's game against the G League Wisconsin Herd due to an ankle injury.
Travers logged a full workload in his previous appearance Friday against the Herd, so he may have picked up the injury at some point during the matchup and elected to play through it before being ruled out for Saturday's clash. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
