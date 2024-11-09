Luke Travers News: Looks sharp in G League debut

Travers had 24 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 120-83 win over the G League Mad Ants.

Travers was extremely efficient on the offensive end, leading the Charge with 24 points on 72.7 percent shooting from the field. He also led the squad in rebounds, turning in a double-double in his first taste of G League action.