Luke Travers News: Posts triple-double in G League

Travers supplied 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes Wednesday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 120-113 win over the Rip City Remix.

Travers recorded game-high marks in rebounds and assists en route to his third triple-double across 15 G League outings on the season. The two-way player has logged just nine appearances at the NBA level during his rookie campaign and should continue to see his most extensive playing time in the G League.