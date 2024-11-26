Luke Travers News: Scores 21 in G League

Travers collected 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 35 minutes Tuesday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 108-97 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Travers ended the night tied for the team lead in points and nearly secured a double-double with his effort on the boards. The two-way forward has struggled to see consistent playing time at the NBA level this season, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get regular run in the G League on occasion.