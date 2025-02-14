Luke Travers News: Triple-double in G League win

Travers racked up 25 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 18 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and two blocks across 33 minutes Thursday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 130-116 win over the Raptors 905.

Travers recorded a triple-double for the third time this season on the G League level, continuing to prove his worth as an all-around threat on the basketball court for the Charge. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game during the 2024-25 campaign.