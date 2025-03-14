Luke Travers News: Triple-doubles in G League win

Travers supplied 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Travers recorded game-high marks in rebounds and assists en route to his third triple-double across 15 G League outings.The two-way swingman has seen very little playing time at the NBA level of late, and he is averaging 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks across 34.7 minutes per contest.