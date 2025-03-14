Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Luke Travers headshot

Luke Travers News: Triple-doubles in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Travers supplied 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Travers recorded game-high marks in rebounds and assists en route to his third triple-double across 15 G League outings.The two-way swingman has seen very little playing time at the NBA level of late, and he is averaging 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks across 34.7 minutes per contest.

Luke Travers
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now