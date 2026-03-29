Mac McClung Injury: Absent in G League finale

McClung didn't play in Saturday's 123-121 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks after suffering a right hamstring injury.

McClung was reserved Saturday, with Giddy Potts replacing him in the starting lineup, due to a muscular blow that could now leave him out for more days depending on his recovery process. However, the G League Bulls are now eliminated from the competition, so McClung may only play again this season with the NBA squad, for which he has made no appearances since Feb. 5. The two-way player had a superb campaign with Windy City, ranking second in the G League with an average of 31.8 points and adding 7.9 assists per game over the regular season.