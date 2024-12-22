Mac McClung Injury: Misses G League game with injury

McClung didn't play Saturday in the G League Osceola Magic's 120-104 loss to the South Bay Lakers due to a right leg injury, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

The severity of McClung's injury isn't known. The two-way player has made just one appearance at the NBA level for Orlando but has been a focal point for Osceola this season, averaging 17.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers in 31.7 minutes over 14 outings in the G League.