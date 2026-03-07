Mac McClung headshot

Mac McClung Injury: Sidelined due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

McClung didn't play in Friday's 125-99 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge because of a right ankle injury.

McClung has picked up an ankle issue that could prevent him from playing in more games, but the full extent of his absence remains to be seen. This is a huge blow especially to the G League Bulls, as the two-way player had seen limited involvement at the NBA level but was in excellent form in G League play prior to the injury. Lucas Williamson will likely benefit with increased playing time until McClung is ready to return.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
