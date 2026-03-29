Mac McClung Injury: Sits out G League finale

McClung didn't play Saturday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 123-121 loss to the Westchester Knicks due to a right hamstring injury.

Saturday was the final game of the season for Windy City, so McClung will be available for the parent club once he's able to move past the hamstring injury. The two-way player had a superb campaign with Windy City, averaging 29.5 points, 7.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks in 37.9 minutes per game over 40 appearances.