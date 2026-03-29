Mac McClung headshot

Mac McClung Injury: Sits out G League finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 1:11pm

McClung didn't play Saturday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 123-121 loss to the Westchester Knicks due to a right hamstring injury.

Saturday was the final game of the season for Windy City, so McClung will be available for the parent club once he's able to move past the hamstring injury. The two-way player had a superb campaign with Windy City, averaging 29.5 points, 7.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks in 37.9 minutes per game over 40 appearances.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mac McClung See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mac McClung See More
Fantasy Basketball at the All-Star Break: Schedule Notes, Nets Fire Vaughn, All-Star Weekend Recap + More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball at the All-Star Break: Schedule Notes, Nets Fire Vaughn, All-Star Weekend Recap + More
Author Image
Steve Alexander
February 19, 2024
Dr. A Recaps the Final Weekend of the Fantasy Basketball Season
NBA
Dr. A Recaps the Final Weekend of the Fantasy Basketball Season
Author Image
Steve Alexander
April 10, 2023