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Mac McClung News: Another big performance in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

McClung amassed 36 points (11-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's 125-116 G League win over the Valley Suns.

McClung generated game-high tallies in scoring and assists while securing his third straight double-double during Saturday's game. The two-way guard has barely featured for Chicago at the NBA level but has achieved a formidable G League campaign, showing no signs of slowing down after posting 20 or more points in 26 consecutive outings. Additionally, his regular-season average of 30.2 points per game is now the third-highest figure in the G League.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
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