Mac McClung headshot

Mac McClung News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 5:29pm

McClung (abdomen) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks.

The Bulls' backcourt is healthy for Friday's game, so it could be tough for McClung to get into the rotation. In two appearances for the Bulls this season, McClung has posted averages of 6.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
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