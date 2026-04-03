Mac McClung News: Available to play
McClung (abdomen) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks.
The Bulls' backcourt is healthy for Friday's game, so it could be tough for McClung to get into the rotation. In two appearances for the Bulls this season, McClung has posted averages of 6.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
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