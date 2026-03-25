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Mac McClung News: Career-high 59 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 8:59am

McClung registered 59 points (19-34 FG, 8-17 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes in Tuesday's 134-133 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

McClung had a memorable night Tuesday, recording a career-high mark in points and becoming the G League's all-time leading scorer. The standout two-way player also secured his 11th double-double of the 2025-26 campaign as he regained assist production. His regular-season average of 31.8 points per contest is now ranked as the second-highest figure in the entire G League.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
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