Mac McClung News: Career-high 59 points in G League

McClung registered 59 points (19-34 FG, 8-17 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes in Tuesday's 134-133 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

McClung had a memorable night Tuesday, recording a career-high mark in points and becoming the G League's all-time leading scorer. The standout two-way player also secured his 11th double-double of the 2025-26 campaign as he regained assist production. His regular-season average of 31.8 points per contest is now ranked as the second-highest figure in the entire G League.