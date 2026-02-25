Mac McClung headshot

Mac McClung News: Catches fire from three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

McClung generated 38 points (13-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-7 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 42 minutes of Tuesday's 112-104 G League win over the Herd.

McClung tied his season high in three-pointers made Tuesday. The contest also marked his third consecutive game with at least 34 points scored. McClung is averaging 28.9 points, 7.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game during the regular season.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
