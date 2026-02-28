Mac McClung headshot

Mac McClung News: Continues solid run in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 7:54am

McClung racked up 33 points (11-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound during 38 minutes in Friday's 121-106 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

McClung recorded over 30 points for the fourth consecutive game Friday, strengthening his impressive momentum with shooting output from both the field and three-point range. The two-way player, who has appeared mainly for the Windy City squad throughout the campaign, is now the G League's third-best scorer with a regular-season average of 29.2 points per game.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
