Mac McClung News: Continues to impress in G League

McClung recorded 40 points (17-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 133-122 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

McClung delivered yet another superb display as he scored 40-plus points for the fifth time this season while adding a double-digit total of assists for the fourth time in his last five games. The two-way guard has become a consistent contributor of both points and assists, with his 10 double-doubles ranking second among Windy City players. He's unlikely to feature at the NBA level but should remain one of the most valuable G League players in the final stretch of the season.