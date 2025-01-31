Mac McClung News: Dominant in G League win

McClung played 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Osceola Magic's 119-111 win over Westchester and compiled 18 points (7-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and a block.

McClung hauled in a season-high 12 rebounds en route to compiling his third double-double of the campaign. The two-way player has appeared in just one NBA game so far this season and will likely continue to see the majority of his action in the G League.