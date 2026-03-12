Mac McClung headshot

Mac McClung News: Explodes for 54 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

McClung finished with 54 points (18-34 FG, 9-18 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one block in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

McClung had three 40-point games coming into Tuesday, but his last came Jan. 26 against the Blue, and he topped all of those performances with a season-high 54 points against College Park. It was also his first double-double since Jan. 28, and he's now averaging 27.9 points and 7.2 assists per game.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mac McClung
