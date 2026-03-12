Mac McClung News: Explodes for 54 points in G League
McClung finished with 54 points (18-34 FG, 9-18 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one block across 44 minutes Tuesday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 127-126 overtime loss to the College Park Skyhawks.
Heading into Tuesday, McClung had three 40-point games over his 32 G League appearances on the season, with his last coming Jan. 26 against the Oklahoma City Blue. He topped all of those performances in the loss to College Park, setting a new season high with 54 points. Now averaging 27.9 points and 7.2 assists per game in the G League, McClung is one of the top guards on the circuit, but despite being signed to a two-way deal with Chicago, he's unlikely to see extensive playing time at the NBA level over the rest of the season.
