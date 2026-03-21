Mac McClung News: Extends G League high-scoring run

McClung racked up 41 points (11-19 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal over 43 minutes in Friday's 154-143 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

McClung put in a huge effort from beyond the arc, with his eight three-pointers representing his second-highest figure in the campaign. He also scored more than 35 points for the fifth time in his last six starts, but he was unable to secure a double-double this time due to a reduction in his assisting contribution. The two-way player has established himself as one of the top performers in the G League, even though he has barely played for the NBA team this season.