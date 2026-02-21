Mac McClung News: Extends solid run in G League
McClung recorded 34 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one block across 31 minutes in Friday's 141-135 G League loss to the Raptors 905.
McClung finished as his side's top scorer during another outstanding performance in the G League. He posted 30-plus points for the fourth time in his last six games played for Windy City, and the four three-pointers tied his second-highest figure in that period. He's also available as a two-way player for Chicago but may not play a big role at the NBA level after failing to appear in the last four games.
