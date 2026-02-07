After inking a two-way deal with the Bulls on Thursday, McClung played 13 minutes off the bench later that day in Chicago's 123-107 loss in Toronto. He then linked up with the Bulls' G League affiliate the following day to handle a more substantial workload in a starting role out of the backcourt. McClung isn't listed on the Bulls' injury report for Saturday's home game versus Denver, so he appears on track to be available for the parent club and could play in what would be his third game in three days. However, with trade-deadline pickups Collin Sexton, Rob Dillingham, Nick Richards and Leonard Miller poised to suit up Saturday after sitting out Thursday, McClung may not be needed in the rotation and may just serve as emergency depth.