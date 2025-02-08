Mac McClung News: Huge night in G League

McClung (back) registered 39 points (14-28 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 35 minutes Friday during the G League Osceola Magic's 110-104 win over the Raptors 905.

McClung sat out of Tuesday's clash due to a back issue but certainly didn't show any ill effects of the injury Friday. He powered Osceola to a victory by pouring in a season-high 39 points while also showcasing his playmaking ability. McClung is averaging 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists through 14 regular-season appearances.