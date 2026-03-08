Mac McClung headshot

Mac McClung News: Keeps rolling in G League return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

McClung (ankle) tallied 27 points (8-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during the G League Windy City Bulls' 137-100 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday.

Following a one-game absence during Friday's defeat to the Cleveland Charge due to a right ankle injury, McClung jumped right back into the starting lineup in his return and dished out a game-high nine dimes. The 27-year-old guard continues to score in bunches for Windy City, extending his streak of 20-point games to 21 on Sunday to open the G League regular season.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
