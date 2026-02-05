After being cut loose by the Pacers in early November, McClung caught on with the Bulls' G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. Over 24 games for Windy City, McClung averaged 25.4 points, 7.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 37.4 minutes per contest. He hadn't taken the floor for Windy City since Jan. 28 due to a right calf injury, but McClung is apparently back to full health. Fischer notes that McClung will join the Bulls in Toronto for Thursday's game against the Raptors, and the 27-year-old guard will likely be part of the rotation while Chicago is likely shorthanded after executing several trades in recent days.