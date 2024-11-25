Mac McClung News: Leads G League Magic in scoring
McClung totaled 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes Monday during the G League Osceola Magic's 100-98 win over the Texas Legends.
McClung led the charge for Osceola on the offensive end, and he also managed to record at least one block and one steal for a third straight appearance. The Texas Tech product has pieced together a solid start to the campaign, now averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in seven games.
