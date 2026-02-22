Mac McClung News: Leads offense in G League loss
McClung had 39 points (13-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 34 minutes in Saturday's 141-138 G League loss to the Raptors 905.
McClung continued to impress in the G League by notching over 30 points for the second straight game, even though it wasn't enough for his team to avoid defeat. While he's available as a two-way asset for Chicago, McClung has been relegated to a depth role on the NBA squad. However, he has established himself as a consistent source of scoring numbers for Windy City, with his regular-season average of 28.4 points per game ranking him third best in the development competition.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mac McClung See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mac McClung See More