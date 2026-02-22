Mac McClung News: Leads offense in G League loss

McClung had 39 points (13-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 34 minutes in Saturday's 141-138 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

McClung continued to impress in the G League by notching over 30 points for the second straight game, even though it wasn't enough for his team to avoid defeat. While he's available as a two-way asset for Chicago, McClung has been relegated to a depth role on the NBA squad. However, he has established himself as a consistent source of scoring numbers for Windy City, with his regular-season average of 28.4 points per game ranking him third best in the development competition.