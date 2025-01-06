Mac McClung News: Leads Osceola in G League loss

McClung amassed 32 points (15-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven assists, two steals and one rebound across 36 minutes in Monday's 149-145 overtime G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

McClung led the Osceola Magic in scoring while tying the team-high mark in assists Monday. The two-way guard hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Oct. 26, though he has logged two double-doubles and seven 20-plus-point outings across 17 G League appearances this season.