Mac McClung News: Leads Osceola in scoring

McClung tallied 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 137-114 loss to the Long Island Nets.

After becoming the first player in history to win the Slam Dunk Contest in three consecutive years, McClung led the Osceola Magic in scoring Friday. However, McClung also racked up six turnovers in his first game back from the All-Star break.