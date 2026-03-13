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Mac McClung News: Logs 17 assists in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 9:59am

McClung delivered 25 points (10-24 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 17 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 G League win over the Valley Suns.

McClung remained productive in G League play, notching his second straight double-double and tying his season-high count of assists Thursday. Despite serving as a two-way player, McClung has seen most of his action with Windy City, standing out as the G League's regular-season leader with an average of 30.0 points per game. He has also been a source of assists when deployed as a point guard, which has been the case in the last three contests.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
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