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Mac McClung News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

McClung (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

McClung missed the G League Windy City Bulls' regular-season finale due to a right hamstring issue but is set to be available for the parent club against Indiana. However, the two-way player isn't guaranteed to see the floor for Chicago.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
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