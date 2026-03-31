Mac McClung News: Off injury report
McClung (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
McClung missed the G League Windy City Bulls' regular-season finale due to a right hamstring issue but is set to be available for the parent club against Indiana. However, the two-way player isn't guaranteed to see the floor for Chicago.
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