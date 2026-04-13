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Mac McClung News: Pops for 13 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

McClung contributed 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 loss to the Mavericks.

After signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Bulls in February, McClung got a chance to show what he's capable of at the NBA level down the stretch. The explosive guard still averaged just 6.0 points, 1.1 assists and 0.8 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per tilt through eight games for Chicago this season, so McClung is more likely to open next year with a G League club rather than an NBA team.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
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