Mac McClung News: Pops off for 46 points in G League

McClung registered 46 points (16-25 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, five rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes Friday during the G League Osceola Magic's 124-122 overtime win over the Birmingham Squadron.

McClung reserved most of his damage in the third quarter, when he scored 20 of his 46 points, and he sunk the game-clinching free throw in overtime. It was a timely way to snap out of a shooting slump from beyond the arc, and over his last 10 G League outings he has averaged 29.1 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 33.4 minutes per game.