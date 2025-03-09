Mac McClung News: Pouring in points in G League

McClung turned in 35 points (15-26 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and one block in 34 minutes during the G League Osceola Magic's 124-110 win over the Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.

McClung continues to operate as a scoring machine in the G League, notching at least 17 points in his 21st straight game to begin the G League regular season. Sunday also marked the 26-year-old's fifth outing with at least 30 points in 2024-25, and his 11 dimes easily represented a game high. McClung has a two-way deal with Orlando, but he hasn't seen the court at the NBA level since Oct. 26 despite the ongoing absence of Jalen Suggs (knee).