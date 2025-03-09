Mac McClung News: Pouring in points in G League
McClung turned in 35 points (15-26 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and one block in 34 minutes during the G League Osceola Magic's 124-110 win over the Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.
McClung continues to operate as a scoring machine in the G League, notching at least 17 points in his 21st straight game to begin the G League regular season. Sunday also marked the 26-year-old's fifth outing with at least 30 points in 2024-25, and his 11 dimes easily represented a game high. McClung has a two-way deal with Orlando, but he hasn't seen the court at the NBA level since Oct. 26 despite the ongoing absence of Jalen Suggs (knee).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now