Mac McClung News: Puts up 32 points in G League
McClung amassed 32 points (15-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven assists, two steals and one rebound across 36 minutes Monday in the G League Osceola Magic's 149-145 overtime loss to the Westchester Knicks.
The 32 points were a season high for McClung, who has now reached the 20-point mark in seven of his 17 appearances with Osceola on the season. McClung is on a two-way deal with Orlando, but he hasn't appeared in any NBA game since Oct. 26 and will continue to see most if his playing time with Osceola.
