Mac McClung News: Racks up nine assists in G League

McClung played 32 minutes Friday during the G League Osceola Magic's 125-101 win versus Iowa and compiled 23 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block.

McClung was an effective floor general for Osceola in Friday's victory as he racked up a team-high nine assists, and he also matched Jalen Slawson for the most points scored on the team.. So far this season, the two-way player has appeared in just one NBA game, and he should continue to spend his time exclusively in the G League unless Orlando finds themselves shorthanded due to injury.