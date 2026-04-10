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Mac McClung News: Remains limited in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

McClung recorded seven points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes during Friday's 127-103 loss to the Magic.

Although McClung has now appeared in six straight games, Chicago still refuses to play him more than about 15 minutes. In contrast, the team continues to prioritize someone like Patrick Williams, who, despite multiple chances, has failed to impress at any point throughout his career. If, for some reason, McClung is handed the keys for the final game of the season, it should at least make for interesting viewing.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
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