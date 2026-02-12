Mac McClung headshot

Mac McClung News: Scores 30 points in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

McClung amassed 30 points (12-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 135-131 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

McClung has now recorded 30 points in back-to-back contests and has scored at least 20 points in every game since Dec. 6. Despite being on a two-way contract with the Bulls, he sees most of his work with the team's G League affiliate as he has appeared in just one NBA game in 2026, and this trend will likely continue as the Bulls have an influx of guards in their rotation after the trade deadline.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
