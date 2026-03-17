Mac McClung News: Scores 36 points in G League win

McClung tallied 36 points (9-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one block across 43 minutes in Monday's 116-115 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

McClung kept his high-scoring streak alive, exceeding 30 points for the sixth time in his last eight games, but he fell a bit short of his recent assisting success and couldn't record a double-double. The two-way guard remains one of the most reliable players in the G League, with regular-season averages of 30.4 points and 7.9 assists per contest. He hasn't played at the NBA level since Feb. 5, so he's expected to remain active with the affiliate team going forward.