Mac McClung headshot

Mac McClung News: Scores 36 points in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 8:46am

McClung tallied 36 points (9-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one block across 43 minutes in Monday's 116-115 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

McClung kept his high-scoring streak alive, exceeding 30 points for the sixth time in his last eight games, but he fell a bit short of his recent assisting success and couldn't record a double-double. The two-way guard remains one of the most reliable players in the G League, with regular-season averages of 30.4 points and 7.9 assists per contest. He hasn't played at the NBA level since Feb. 5, so he's expected to remain active with the affiliate team going forward.

Mac McClung
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mac McClung See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mac McClung See More
Fantasy Basketball at the All-Star Break: Schedule Notes, Nets Fire Vaughn, All-Star Weekend Recap + More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball at the All-Star Break: Schedule Notes, Nets Fire Vaughn, All-Star Weekend Recap + More
Author Image
Steve Alexander
February 19, 2024
Dr. A Recaps the Final Weekend of the Fantasy Basketball Season
NBA
Dr. A Recaps the Final Weekend of the Fantasy Basketball Season
Author Image
Steve Alexander
April 10, 2023