Mac McClung News: Scores game-high 26 points

McClung tallied 26 points (8-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block over 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Osceola Magic's 109-105 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Though he wasn't the most efficient from the field and committed nine turnovers, McClung led both teams in scoring Wednesday, with 17 of his points coming in the first half. He's connected on 52.7 percent of his field-goal attempts over his last five games and has averaged 27.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over 32.9 minutes per game over that span.