Mac McClung News: Scores game-high 33 points in win

McClung finished with 33 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes Monday in the G League Osceola Magic's 119-115 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

McClung has scored 32 or more points in four of the last eight games for Osceola. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 22.1 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, shooting 48 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.